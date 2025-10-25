Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Shares Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.01 and last traded at $29.98. 39,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 36,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $120.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.2399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is a boost from Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

About Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:QYLG Free Report ) by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

