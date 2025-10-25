Naviter Wealth LLC Has $15.20 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,901 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 178.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,400 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $259.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $261.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Melius Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.20.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

