Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Shares Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 9,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 26,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment manufactures hydrogen fueling stations for fuel cell electric vehicles, such as cars, buses, trucks, and other on-road vehicles.

