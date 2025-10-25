NevGold (OTC:NAUFF) Trading Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

NevGold Corp. (OTC:NAUFF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 35,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 69,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

NevGold Trading Up 0.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.

NevGold Company Profile

NevGold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver polymetallic deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects located in Nevada, the United States; and the Ptarmigan silver-polymetallic project located in Southeast British Columbia, Canada.

