NevGold (OTC:NAUFF) Trading Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

NevGold Corp. (OTC:NAUFF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 35,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 69,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
NevGold Trading Up 0.3%
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.
NevGold Company Profile
NevGold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver polymetallic deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects located in Nevada, the United States; and the Ptarmigan silver-polymetallic project located in Southeast British Columbia, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NevGold
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Hims & Hers Short Interest Nears All-Time High, Buy The Dip?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- This Defense Stock Has a $57B Backlog and New AI Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for NevGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NevGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.