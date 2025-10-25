Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. CIBC set a $112.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.59.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.41. The company has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $98.58.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.42%.The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $190,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,133.76. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. This trade represents a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,249 shares of company stock worth $1,132,065. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

