Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Get Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 alerts:

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $25.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%.

About Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.