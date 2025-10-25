Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Trading Down 1% – Here’s Why

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.38. 163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Get Nexi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Nexi to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Nexi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEXXY

Nexi Trading Down 1.0%

Nexi Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80.

(Get Free Report)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.