North American Construction Group Ltd. $NOA Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 35.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 52,474 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,368,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,560,000 after buying an additional 34,720 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 70.3% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,740,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,577,000 after buying an additional 718,884 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 899,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 34,086 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOA. Cibc World Mkts downgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. CIBC cut North American Construction Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. TD Securities cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE NOA opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.21. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $235.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.51 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 17.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.0872 dividend. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

