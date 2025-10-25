Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTRS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price objective on Northern Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.71.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $126.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.88. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $135.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,343.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $319,008.50. This represents a 11.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 5,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

