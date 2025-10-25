Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.38 and last traded at $40.27. 2,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 100,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.
Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Trading Up 1.1%
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.77.
Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Hims & Hers Short Interest Nears All-Time High, Buy The Dip?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- This Defense Stock Has a $57B Backlog and New AI Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.