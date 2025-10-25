Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.38 and last traded at $40.27. 2,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 100,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.77.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

