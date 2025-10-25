NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is PUREfi Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

PUREfi Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.5% of PUREfi Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 349,029 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,143,000 after acquiring an additional 81,901 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 511,115 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $80,751,000 after acquiring an additional 68,746 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $13,493,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,958,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,586,180,301.73. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,801,577 shares of company stock worth $678,643,875 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $186.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.82.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

About NVIDIA



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

