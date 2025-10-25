NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Reduced by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.3% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $13,493,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,958,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,586,180,301.73. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock worth $678,643,875 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NVDA opened at $186.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.