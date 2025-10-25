NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,267 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 107.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $13,493,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,958,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,586,180,301.73. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,801,577 shares of company stock worth $678,643,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $186.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

