NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $186.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. UBS Group set a $320.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $13,493,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,958,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,586,180,301.73. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock valued at $678,643,875. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

