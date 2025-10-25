NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,029 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,901 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 4.0% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $55,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $186.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.82. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $13,493,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,958,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,586,180,301.73. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock valued at $678,643,875. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

