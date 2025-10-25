NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 823 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 374,956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 86,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $186.26 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $13,493,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,958,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,586,180,301.73. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,801,577 shares of company stock valued at $678,643,875 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

