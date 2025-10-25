NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Increased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.8% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% during the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at $518,092,342.04. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $13,493,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,958,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,586,180,301.73. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock valued at $678,643,875. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $186.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

