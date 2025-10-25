OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Short Interest Update

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,643,300 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the September 15th total of 2,426,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.5 days.

OceanaGold Price Performance

Shares of OCANF stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31.

OceanaGold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from OceanaGold’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 71.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OCANF shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

