OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Short Interest Update

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,643,300 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the September 15th total of 2,426,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.5 days.
OceanaGold Price Performance
Shares of OCANF stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31.
OceanaGold Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from OceanaGold’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 71.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.
