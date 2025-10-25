Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Position Reduced by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Cornerstone Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC now owns 135,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.00. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.49 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,144.64. The trade was a 11.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

