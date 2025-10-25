oOh media Limited (OTCMKTS:OMLAF) Short Interest Update

oOh media Limited (OTCMKTS:OMLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,700 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

oOh media Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OMLAF opened at $0.96 on Friday. oOh media has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for oOh media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for oOh media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.