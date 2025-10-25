Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Trading 7.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Opthea Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Get Opthea alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Opthea in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPT

Opthea Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Opthea in the first quarter worth $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Opthea by 78.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its position in Opthea by 78.6% in the first quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 5,193,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,285 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Opthea by 67.4% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. 55.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opthea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.