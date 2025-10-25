OTCMKTS:FQVLF FY2025 EPS Forecast Lifted by Stifel Canada

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 4.08%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $21.70 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

