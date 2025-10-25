OTCMKTS:FQVLF FY2025 EPS Forecast Lifted by Stifel Canada

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 4.08%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion.
Shares of FQVLF opened at $21.70 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
