Oxford Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oxford Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Oxford Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OXBC opened at $39.00 on Friday. Oxford Bank has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $95.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05.

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit.

