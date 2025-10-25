Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (OTC:ONTTF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 42,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 22,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONTTF. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

