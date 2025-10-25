Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Trading 0.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,253.99 and last traded at $1,253.99. Approximately 51 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,244.78.
Partners Group Trading Up 0.7%
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,328.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1,332.62.
About Partners Group
Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.
