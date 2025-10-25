Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 15,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 88,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Pasithea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Free Report) by 261.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 2.60% of Pasithea Therapeutics worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.

Featured Articles

