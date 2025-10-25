Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Shares Up 2% – Still a Buy?

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 487,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 326% from the average daily volume of 114,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Patriot One Technologies Stock Up 2.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot and Xtract segments. The Patriot segment develops and commercializes a platform of artificial intelligence (AI) powered threat detection technologies.

