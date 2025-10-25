Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PTEN. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.23. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 494.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 41.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

