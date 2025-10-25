Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PENG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Penguin Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Penguin Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Penguin Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

PENG stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. Penguin Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.24 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

