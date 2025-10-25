Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading Up 3.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Approximately 2,379,751 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,441,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Phoenix Copper Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.68. The company has a market cap of £6.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.75.

About Phoenix Copper

Phoenix Copper Limited is a North American focused, base and precious metal explorer and developer, with operations near Mackay, Idaho in the Alder Creek mining district. This district includes the historical Empire, Horseshoe, White Knob and Blue Bird Mines, which produced copper at head grades of 6-8% prior to ceasing production in the 1940s.

