Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) Trading 5.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.54. 71,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 730,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55.

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

