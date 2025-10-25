Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Trading 1.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $16.07. 1,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Pollard Banknote Stock Up 1.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

