Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.75 price target on Postal Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSTL

Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:PSTL opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

In related news, CAO Matt Brandwein sold 1,803 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $28,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 107,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,704. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 313.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 287,027 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,567,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,590,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,180,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.