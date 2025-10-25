PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AIOT. Zacks Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

AIOT stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $719.26 million, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other PowerFleet news, CEO Steven Mark Towe acquired 23,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $102,353.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,457,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,019.66. This trade represents a 0.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,049.92. This trade represents a 55.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIOT. Voss Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 104.3% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 5,559,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after buying an additional 2,838,900 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 683.8% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,877,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after buying an additional 2,510,674 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,426,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,387,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 29.3% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,884,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after buying an additional 1,105,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

