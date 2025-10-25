Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a $1.1484 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This is an increase from Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna’s previous dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 520.0%. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

About Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna provides various banking products and services in Poland and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Retail, Corporate and Investment, and Transfer center and other segments. It offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, investment funds, electronic and mobile banking services, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as corporate loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers.

