PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.52. Approximately 77,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 145,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Down 0.5%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

(Get Free Report)

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.