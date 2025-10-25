Q1 EPS Estimates for Badger Meter Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Badger Meter in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Badger Meter’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Badger Meter’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $205.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $229.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.33.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI opened at $187.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.66. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $162.17 and a fifty-two week high of $256.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

