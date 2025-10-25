Q3 Earnings Forecast for Flowserve Issued By Zacks Research

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Flowserve in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve’s FY2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 18.25%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $65.08.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.01%.

Insider Activity at Flowserve

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $532,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,571.12. This trade represents a 21.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Flowserve by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 453.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 170,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 163,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 54,771 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

