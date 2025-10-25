Q3 EPS Forecast for CyberArk Software Reduced by Analyst

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CyberArk Software in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baird R W lowered CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair lowered CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $448.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.85.

Shares of CYBR opened at $511.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $271.68 and a one year high of $514.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $475.82 and a 200 day moving average of $411.81.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The company had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 78.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

