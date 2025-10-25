Q4 Earnings Forecast for TFIN Issued By DA Davidson

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised their target price on Triumph Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. B. Riley raised Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Triumph Financial Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.71. Triumph Financial has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $110.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 48.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Triumph Financial

In other news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $211,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,774.48. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $391,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,500.44. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Financial

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.