Q4 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Lowered by Stifel Canada

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Taseko Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Paradigm Capital boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.33.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at C$5.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.22. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$2.38 and a 52 week high of C$6.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Activity

In other Taseko Mines news, insider Robert John Rotzinger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.07, for a total transaction of C$759,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 131,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$668,367.27. The trade was a 53.20% decrease in their position. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.89, for a total value of C$176,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,802,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,618,197.50. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,500 shares of company stock worth $963,000. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located in British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.

