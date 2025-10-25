QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 million, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.37.

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%.

Institutional Trading of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF ( NYSEARCA:QRFT Free Report ) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,808 shares during the period. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF makes up 3.7% of Prostatis Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prostatis Group LLC owned 76.83% of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (QRFT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-cap US equities chosen with the aid of artificial intelligence. QRFT was launched on May 21, 2019 and is managed by QRAFT.

