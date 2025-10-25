QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,766,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,438 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.0% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $567,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 132,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.9% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Washington Growth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.47.

Apple Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $262.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $265.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

