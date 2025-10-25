RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBA. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

RB Global Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE RBA opened at $101.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. RB Global has a one year low of $84.31 and a one year high of $119.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $254,140.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

