RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RBB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on RBB Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on RBB Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

RBB Bancorp Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of RBB stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $334.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.07.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 11.12%.The business had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RBB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,974,000 after purchasing an additional 139,163 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 373,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 29,761 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

