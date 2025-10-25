Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Seek First Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $224.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $1,514,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,354,761.34. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

