Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Stock Price Up 7% – Still a Buy?

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Free Report) shares were up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.76. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

Repsol Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repsol

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Repsol stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its position in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Repsol were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company’s Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

Further Reading

