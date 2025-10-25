Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ZION Q4 Earnings

Get Zions Bancorporation N.A. alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s FY2026 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.78. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 75.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.