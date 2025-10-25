Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $295.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on Alphabet to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $259.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $261.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

