Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

RBBN has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Ribbon Communications Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.36. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Beatriz V. Infante sold 8,690 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $34,586.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 343,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,031.52. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Redington sold 155,434 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $626,399.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,129.28. The trade was a 91.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,300 shares of company stock valued at $801,173 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 49,467 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,092,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 289,210 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

